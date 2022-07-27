Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 7:19 AM

Biden tests negative for Covid-19 and will leave isolation

<i>Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>US President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with CEOs and labor leaders regarding the Chips Act
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with CEOs and labor leaders regarding the Chips Act

By Kevin Liptak and Betsy Klein, CNN

President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid after a five-day isolation and will discontinue his isolation on Wednesday, his physician says.

Biden took two antigen tests, one on Tuesday evening and one on Wednesday morning — that were both negative, Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in his letter.

The President will wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days to prevent the spread of the virus, and he will increase the frequency with which he is tested to detect for any possible resurgence of the virus.

O’Connor cited the potential for “rebound” after Biden received the antiviral Paxlovid in explaining the more frequent testing.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content