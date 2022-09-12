Trump asks judge to reject DOJ’s request to continue to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

By Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to reject the Justice Department’s attempt to continue to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago as part of its criminal investigation.

“In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records,” Trump’s legal team writes.

The Justice Department submitted its request for a stay last week.

