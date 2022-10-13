Skip to Content
House January 6 committee plans to vote to subpoena Trump during Thursday’s hearing

By Manu Raju, Jamie Gangel and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack will vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday’s hearing, multiple sources tell CNN.

At the beginning of the hearing, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who chairs the committee, announced that the committee has changed Thursday’s public hearing to a business meeting, which is a technical difference but means the committee can vote on investigative actions.

NBC was first to report on the plan.

Thursday’s hearing is expected to be the final one before the midterm elections.

