Trump sues January 6 committee seeking to block subpoena for his testimony and documents

Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida.

A spokesperson for the January 6 committee declined to comment.

Trump’s attorney, David Warrington, said in a statement that “long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it.”

“After the J6 Committee has undertaken the unprecedented act of demanding President Trump appear for a deposition on Monday, November 14th, he engaged with the Committee in a good faith effort to resolve these concerns consistent with Executive Branch prerogatives and separation of powers, but this partisan Committee insists on pursuing a political path, leaving President Trump with no choice but to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute between the executive and legislative branches,” Warrington continued.

