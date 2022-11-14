Feds end foreign lobbying investigation into Rudy Giuliani without filing charges

By Kara Scannell

Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani have informed a judge overseeing the foreign lobbying probe that their case is closing without any charges.

The notification came in a court filing with prosecutors asking the judge to terminate the special master who was appointed to oversee a review of documents obtained when the FBI executed a search warrant on the former New York City mayor’s home in April 2021.

“The Government writes to notify the Court that the grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded, and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming,” prosecutors wrote.

“It’s wonderful, long-expected news,” said Robert Costello, an attorney for Giuliani. “Unfortunately, Mayor Giuliani had to spend two and a half years to three years with this cloud over his head.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

