CNN - US Politics
By
Published 6:45 PM

First on CNN: Former White House aide Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before Atlanta-area grand jury

Cassidy Hutchinson
REUTERS
Andrew Harnik/Reuters
Cassidy Hutchinson

By Jake Tapper, Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Hutchinson, a former top aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, previously cooperated with investigations by the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, and the Justice Department.

CNN reported last month that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had secured Hutchinson’s cooperation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

