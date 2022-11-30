House committee receives Donald Trump’s federal tax returns from IRS

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

The House Ways and Means Committee now has six years of Donald Trump’s federal tax returns, ending a yearslong pursuit by Democrats to dig into one of the former president’s most closely guarded personal details.

The Treasury Department has complied with last week’s court order to hand over the documents, a spokesperson from the Treasury Department confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court declined last week to intervene after courts said the House had power to request the returns from the IRS.

The committee, led by Democrat Richard Neal, had sought six years of Trump’s tax records, primarily from the time he served as president. That included records about both Trump personally and several of his corporate entities.

The documents are not expected to be immediately released to the public.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

