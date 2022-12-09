DOJ prosecutors and Trump attorneys arrive for closed-door hearing on request to hold ex-president in contempt over classified documents

By Katelyn Polantz, Hannah Rabinowitz, Casey Gannon and Lauren Koenig, CNN

Federal prosecutors and attorneys for Donald Trump arrived Friday at a courthouse in Washington, DC, for a closed-door hearing on a Justice Department request to hold the former president in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to turn over classified records.

During the Friday afternoon hearing, Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court will consider holding Trump and his office in contempt for not fully complying with the subpoena following the search of his Mar-a-Lago resort in August.

The hearing, under seal, is expected to be closed to the public.

The proceedings ratchet up the pressure on Trump as he faces possible criminal liability in the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation being conducted by special counsel Jack Smith. It also adds another chapter to the ongoing struggle for federal officials to reclaim government records — especially those that contain national security secrets — from Trump after his administration ended.

After the DOJ subpoenaed Trump for documents with classified markings in his possession in May, prosecutors went to court to enforce the grand jury subpoena. The judge ordered Trump’s team to comply. That prompted a search by Trump lawyers last month that yielded two more documents with classification markings.

But the Justice Department is still unsatisfied with the search and with Trump’s side not asserting all documents have been turned over, CNN previously reported.

