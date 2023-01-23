GOP Rep. Greg Steube ‘sidelined’ for several weeks after accident at Florida home

By Annie Grayer and Jack Forrest, CNN

Rep. Greg Steube, a Florida Republican, announced Monday that he will be “sidelined” in his home state for several weeks as he recovers from multiple injuries suffered in an accident at his Sarasota property last week.

Steube wrote on Twitter that he is recovering from “a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck.”

“While I will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks, I will be carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible, and our DC and district staff continue to be readily available to assist Floridians in FL-17,” he said in a tweet.

With the elimination of proxy voting and a slim Republican majority in the House, Steube’s absence could impact legislation brought to the floor.

Last Wednesday, Steube “was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs,” and spent the night in the intensive care unit, according to a statement from his office posted to his official Twitter account.

He was discharged from the hospital over the weekend, according to a tweet from the congressman.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted last week that he had spoken to Steube and “informed him he will serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and he is eager to get back to work!”

Steube was first elected to the US House in 2018. He comfortably won a third term in November representing Florida’s safely Republican 17th Congressional District.

