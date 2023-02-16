Labor Secretary Marty Walsh confirms he’s leaving Biden administration next month

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh confirmed Thursday he will leave his position in the Biden administration in March and assume the role of executive director for the National Hockey League Players’ Association, the sports organization announced.

Walsh’s exit marks the first Cabinet secretary departure of Joe Biden’s presidency.

“Earlier this week I met with @POTUS and he accepted that my time as Labor Secretary will conclude mid-March,” Walsh tweeted. “As a second-generation card-carrying union member, serving as your Secretary of Labor in the most pro-worker administration in our history is an immense privilege.”

In a series of tweets, Walsh wrote, “I would be remiss if I did not also acknowledge the exceptional work and support of my partner in this endeavor, Deputy Secretary Julie Su. With the kind of leadership assembled across @USDOL, I am confident there will be continuity and the work will be sustained.”

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus recently threw its support behind Su’s potential appointment as Walsh’s replacement in a significant public display of support for an Asian American to join Biden’s Cabinet.

“I leave @USDOL with a deeper understanding of why working people are the heart and soul and strength of our nation. I believe in the promise and resilience of our nation now more than ever. Thank you for everything,” Walsh added.

Walsh will begin his new role at the NHLPA in mid-March, the organization tweeted earlier Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jack Forrest contributed to this report.