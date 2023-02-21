Rep. David Cicilline to resign from Congress June 1 to run foundation

By Lauren Fox and Nicky Robertson, CNN

Rep. David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, will resign from Congress June 1 to run the Rhode Island Foundation.

The First Congressional District of Rhode Island is a Democratic stronghold, with Cicilline winning by almost 30 points in his last midterm election. There will be a special election held to determine who fills the seat.

“For more than a decade, the people of Rhode Island entrusted me with a sacred duty to represent them in Congress, and it is a responsibility I put my heart and soul into every day,” the congressman said in a statement released by his office.

He went on to say, “The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state.”

The Rhode Island Foundation provides funding for local nonprofits.

The Boston Globe first reported the announcement.

Cicilline has held the seat for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District since 2011. Prior to that, he served as the mayor of Providence for two terms. Cicilline was also a member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives for four terms.

In early 2021, Cicilline served as one of the impeachment managers during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

