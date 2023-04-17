House GOP escalates defense of Trump with New York field hearing seeking to discredit Manhattan DA

By Annie Grayer and Sara Murray, CNN

House Republicans on the Judiciary Committee are exemplifying the lengths they are willing to go to discredit Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal case against former President Donald Trump with a Monday New York field hearing on Bragg’s home turf.

The hearing, billed as focusing on crime in New York, comes as the legal drama between Bragg and House Republicans has intensified in recent days. Bragg sued House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and sought to block him from taking certain investigative steps, arguing that Congress doesn’t have oversight authority over state-level criminal prosecutions.

It also serves as the latest example of how Trump continues to wield enormous power on Capitol Hill as House Republicans seek to curry favor with the former president, coming to his defense through their investigations and routinely updating him and his closest advisers on their progress. In the wake of his indictment, Trump called up members of House GOP leadership and key committee members to shore up support on Capitol Hill, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

Jordan, in a recent Fox News interview, slammed Bragg’s investigation and leapt to the former president’s defense.

“We have a constitutional duty to get to the facts, particularly when you have a district attorney interfering with the most important election we have, the commander-in-chief, the president of the United States,” Jordan told Fox.

Through their witnesses, House Republicans will seek to make the case that Bragg is more focused on going after Trump for political reasons than addressing crime in New York City, a claim Bragg vehemently denies. A spokesperson for the Manhattan DA’s office said in a statement posted to Twitter that the hearing is a “political stunt.”

Monday’s hearing will be the first in a series of field hearings focusing on crime in Democratic-run cities, a source familiar with Republicans’ plans told CNN.

Democrats, meanwhile, will argue at the hearing that if Republicans truly cared about violent crime, they would not have held the hearing in Manhattan, where crime is lower compared with other New York City boroughs, and, beyond that, would be focusing on crime in rural areas, a source familiar with Democrats’ plans tells CNN.

Committee Democrats will also try to pivot the conversation to gun violence, the source added, and argue that Republicans have refused to work on gun legislation even though mass shootings continue to ravage the country. Prior to the hearing, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary panel, and gun safety advocates will hold a news conference.

Monday’s event marks the first time that Democrats on the committee have joined a field hearing in this session of Congress.

Both sides also lobbied to get additional members added to the hearing, a standard practice, but a move that underscores each party’s desire to bring in additional voices to help articulate their respective message. Judiciary Republicans added to their side of the dais House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, who represents a district in upstate New York.

“I look forward to holding Democrats accountable for their failure to prosecute crimes and instead engage in illegal political witch-hunts against their political opponents,” Stefanik said in a statement to CNN. The New York Republican is among the GOP lawmakers in contact with Trump since he was indicted, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

New York Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman and Adriano Espaillat will also join Monday’s field hearing. In a joint statement, the pair argued that through this hearing Republicans are trying to “interfere in an ongoing criminal investigation.”

The witnesses

On the panel for Republicans will be Jose Alba, a former Manhattan bodega clerk whom Bragg initially charged with second-degree murder after Alba fatally stabbed a man who went behind the counter and got into an altercation with the clerk. After a public outcry from many who viewed the actions as self-defense, Bragg’s office dropped the charges, telling the court that “we cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was not justified in his use of deadly physical force.”

Republicans will also call on Robert F. Holden, a Democratic member of the New York City Council; Joseph Borgen, the victim of an antisemitic hate crime; and a number of local officials and individuals impacted by or addressing violence in New York City. Those individuals include: Madeline Brame, chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council and mother of a homicide victim; Jennifer Harrison, founder of Victims Rights NY; and and Paul DiGiacomo, president of the New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association.

Despite claims from top Republicans, Manhattan’s current levels of both violent crime in general and murder in particular are way down from the record levels of the early 1990s.

While there was an uptick in many types of crime in Manhattan in 2022 compared to 2021, a number of crimes have come back down significantly in 2023 so far. Bragg took office as Manhattan DA in 2022.

Democrats will call Third Way’s executive vice president for policy, Jim Kessler, and executive director for New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, Rebecca Fischer.

Kessler, a former aide to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, guides the left-leaning think tank through his experience on a variety of issues, including crime, gun safety and domestic violence. Under Fischer, New Yorkers Against Gun Violence seeks to end gun violence through a variety of educational and community engagement programs.

The legal drama

Bragg has pushed back on the GOP’s efforts to investigate his criminal probe, claiming in his lawsuit, “Congress lacks any valid legislative purpose to engage in a free-ranging campaign of harassment in retaliation for the District Attorney’s investigation and prosecution of Mr. Trump under the laws of New York.”

The district attorney also took aim at Republicans for interfering in an ongoing criminal case, writing that “rather than allowing the criminal process to proceed in the ordinary course, Chairman Jordan and the Committee are participating in a campaign of intimidation, retaliation, and obstruction.”

Bragg asked the court to block the Judiciary committee’s subpoena for testimony from a former senior prosecutor in his office, Mark Pomerantz. Pomerantz resigned from the DA’s office in 2022, after Bragg said he wasn’t prepared to move forward with criminal charges against Trump. Pomerantz, in his resignation letter, said Trump was “guilty of numerous felony violations” related to his annual financial statements.

Jordan has also demanded documents and testimony from Bragg, as well as information from another former prosecutor from his office, as part of Jordan’s congressional probe. The engagement from Bragg’s office has so far staved off a congressional subpoena for now.

Republicans have seized on Pomerantz’s previous comments as a sign that the 34 felony criminal charges brought against Trump this year in Manhattan were politically motivated. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

The question around Bragg’s use of federal funds

House Republicans have made the Manhattan District Attorney’s office use of federal funds the crux of their justification for why they have jurisdiction over Bragg’s case.

Bragg’s office disclosed in a recent letter that out of the more than one billion dollars in asset forfeiture funds it helped the federal government secure, approximately $5,000 was spent on expenses relating to Trump or the Trump organization between October 2019 and August 2021, but maintains that no federal grant money was used toward expenses in the Trump investigation.

Republicans have seized on this revelation, and have already started introducing legislation pertaining to Bragg.

House GOP Rep. Russell Fry of South Carolina introduced legislation in the House last week that would allow former and current presidents and vice presidents the ability to move their own criminal or civil cases from state court to a federal court. GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona introduced a pair of bills, one of which would defund the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

In his lawsuit, Bragg claimed House Republicans have “manufactured new supposed legislative objectives.”

