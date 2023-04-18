Kevin McCarthy to make Israel first foreign trip as House speaker

By Hadas Gold and Richard Allen Greene, CNN

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit Israel on his first trip abroad as speaker, and address its parliament, the Knesset, he announced on Tuesday.

He’ll be only the second US speaker in history to address the Knesset, and the first one to do so this millennium, his Israeli counterpart Amir Ohana said.

McCarthy responded to a tweet from Ohana, saying he was proud to accept the invitation.

Ohana described McCarthy as “a steadfast supporter and longstanding friend of Israel.”

McCarthy’s visit “is a clear expression of the strong and unbreakable bond between Israel and its closest ally, the United States of America,” Ohana said in a video announcing the visit.

