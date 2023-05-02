Former FBI supervisor arrested on January 6-related charges allegedly encouraged mob to ‘kill’ police

By Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

A former FBI supervisory special agent has been arrested on charges related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, according to court records.

Jared Wise, who was with the FBI for more than a decade, was arrested this week in Oregon, the records show. He is charged with four federal crimes, including illegally entering and remaining in the Capitol building.

Wise has not yet entered a formal plea.

Investigators say that Wise, who was a special agent and supervisory special agent with the FBI from 2004 through 2017, entered the Capitol on January 6, confronted officers and encouraged other rioters who attacked law enforcement.

When Wise entered the Capitol, according to prosecutors, he “clapped his hands and raised his arms in triumph.” He allegedly left the building through a window about 10 minutes later.

After leaving the building, Wise allegedly moved to the Capitol’s Upper West Terrace and confronted police officers.

“You guys are disgusting. I’m former—I’m former law enforcement,” Wise allegedly told the officers during the interaction, which was captured on body worn cameras. “You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it. … Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!”

Prosecutors say that Wise also encouraged other rioters who were attacking police in front of him, shouting, “Kill ’em! Kill ’em! Kill ’em!”

An FBI spokesperson referred CNN to public court records on the case and did not comment further. CNN has reached out to Wise’s attorney for comment.

Wise is one of several active or former members of law enforcement to face charges related to the attack. Other law enforcement agents who are accused of joining the mob that day include an ex-Drug Enforcement Agent, a former NYPD officer, and two off-duty police officers from Virginia.

More than 1,000 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the attack on the Capitol.

