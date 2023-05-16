US attorney in Massachusetts reportedly facing ethics probe to resign



By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, plans to resign as she reportedly faces an ethics investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general.

Her attorney, Michael Bromwich, said in a statement to CNN that Rollins will submit her letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by the end of the week.

Bromwich, a former DOJ inspector general, declined to comment on the ethics probe.

Rollins has reportedly been the subject of a monthslong probe by the current DOJ inspector general sparked by her appearance at a Democratic political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden last year. The inspector general’s office has not yet released any findings of its investigation into Rollins.

Rollins has previously tweeted that she “had approval to meet Dr. Biden” and left a fundraiser early to speak at “2 community events.”

The Associated Press first reported the planned resignation.

Rollins was sworn into the position in January 2022 as the first Black woman to lead the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

“Rachael has been profoundly honored to serve as U.S. Attorney over the past 16 months and is incredibly proud of all her office has accomplished during that limited time, especially in the areas of gun violence and civil rights,” Bromwich said in the statement.

“She is optimistic that the important work she started will continue but understands that her presence has become a distraction. The work of the office and the Department of Justice is far too important to be overshadowed by anything else,” he added.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department and the US attorney’s office in Massachusetts for comment.

