How every senator voted on the debt ceiling bill
By Sydney Kashiwagi, CNN
(CNN) — The Senate voted late Thursday on a bill to suspend the country’s debt limit through January 1, 2025 following weeks of contentious negotiations on the legislative deal between the White House and Republicans.
The bill is now on its way to President Joe Biden for approval, and once signed, it will avert what could have been an economic catastrophe and the first time the US would have defaulted on its debt. Biden addressed the nation about the legislation Friday night and said he will sign it Saturday.
The Senate vote was 63 to 36. Take a look at how every member of the Senate voted on its final passage.
Voted Yea
Members of the Democratic Caucus
1. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
2. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
3. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
4. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
5. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
6. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington
7. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland
8. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware
9. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
10. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
11. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada
12. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
13. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
14. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California
15. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
16. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire
17. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico
18. Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
19. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
20. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia
21. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona
22. Sen. Angus King of Maine
23. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
24. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico
25. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia
26. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey
27. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
28. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington
29. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia
30. Sen. Alex Padilla of California
31. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan
32. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island
33. Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada
34. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii
35. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York
36. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire
37. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona
38. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota
39. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan
40. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana
41. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
42. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia
43. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia
44. Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont
45. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
46. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon
Members of the Republican Conference
47. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas
48. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota
49. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa
50. Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa
51. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
52. Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota
53. Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma
54. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas
55. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah
56. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
57. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota
58. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana
59. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota
60. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina
61. Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas
62. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia
63. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine
Voted Nay
Members of the Democratic Caucus
64. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts
65. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon
66. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
67. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania
68. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
Members of the Republican Conference
69. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming
70. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
71. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana
72. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama
73. Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina
74. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
75. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas
76. Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho
77. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas
78. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana
79. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska
80. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
81. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri
82. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi
83. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin
84. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana
85. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma
86. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah
87. Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming
88. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas
89. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky
90. Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska
91. Sen. Jame Risch of Idaho
92. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida
93. Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri
94. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida
95. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina
96. Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska
97. Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama
98. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio
99. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi
Not Voting
100. Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee
