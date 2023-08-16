North Carolina legislature overrides governor’s veto of 3 bills targeting transgender youth

By Dianne Gallagher, CNN

(CNN) — The North Carolina legislature’s Republican supermajority voted to override vetoes from the state’s Democratic governor on a slew of bills Wednesday evening, including a trio of measures that target transgender youth.

The House’s and Senate’s override votes, which passed largely along party lines, mean bills that ban gender-affirming care for minors, restrict how gender identity can be discussed in schools, and prohibit transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams are now law in the state.

