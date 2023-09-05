READ: Trump’s Georgia bond documents

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Bond documents signed by Donald Trump in the Georgia election interference case were filed with the Fulton County Superior Court Tuesday. Last month, the former president agreed to a $200,000 bond, which he covered the cost of by putting 10% toward it and working with a local Atlanta bond company.

Trump faces 13 criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. He has pleaded not guilty.

Read the documents here:

