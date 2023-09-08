Nancy Pelosi to run for reelection for her US House seat next year



CNN, KGO

By Haley Talbot, Kristin Wilson and Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83, will run for reelection in the US House next November, the California Democrat announced Friday.

In a post on X, Pelosi said, “Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote. -Nancy.”

By running for reelection, Pelosi is poised to extend her lengthy career on Capitol Hill, which began by winning a special election in June 1987, further cementing her role as a towering figure in Democratic politics in Washington and on the national stage. Pelosi has been a trailblazer for women in politics through her career, but has also been a uniquely polarizing figure in American politics, making her a prominent target of Republican criticism.

Pelosi served twice as House speaker, first from 2007-2011 as the first woman to hold the job, and reclaimed the gavel in 2019. She stepped down as speaker and Democratic leader in January when Republicans took control of the chamber. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has since served as her successor.

Questions surrounded Pelosi over whether she would remain in Congress or run for reelection following a brutal attack on her husband, Paul, in October 2022 in their San Francisco home.

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace earlier this year, Pelosi said that she doesn’t miss being speaker.

“No. I sometimes wonder why I don’t, but I think that I’ve done my time,” she said. “I loved it. It was a great honor. Imagine, to be speaker of the House, second in line to the presidency, which of course would never happen, but nonetheless, the prestige of it all. I love my members. I love the institution.”

The news of her decision to run again comes at a time of heightened attention to questions over the age, health and capacity to serve of several other prominent politicians on Capitol Hill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is 81, has faced intense scrutiny after appearing to freeze up while speaking to reporters on two recent occasions. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is 90, has also faced scrutiny after appearing increasingly frail following her return to Capitol Hill after a lengthy absence while recovering from shingles. Pelosi has defended Feinstein after the California senator faced calls from fellow Democrats to step down due to her health issues.

Walking down a hallway in the Capitol complex one day in late May, Pelosi stopped to complain to a newspaper reporter about a recent story airing concerns about Feinstein’s slow convalescence.

At the time, she blamed “the left” for the criticism of Feinstein, but added, “If she were a guy, you wouldn’t even hear about it. You wouldn’t even hear about it. You know it, and I know it, and I won’t name important senators who were chairs of committees” who were in worse shape, Pelosi said, within earshot of several aides and other reporters.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

