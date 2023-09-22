Are you worried about a federal government shutdown? Share your story

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — The clock is ticking on a potential shutdown of the federal government. If Congress doesn’t pass a federal spending bill by the end of September 30, many government operations will grind to a halt. Essential services, however, would continue.

This could disrupt the lives of many Americans, particularly federal employees, who would not be paid.

Do you have concerns about the federal government shutting down? Tell us about it. You could be included in an upcoming CNN story.

