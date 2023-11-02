Alaska man charged after threatening to kidnap and injure a US senator

(CNN) — An Alaska man was arrested on Monday after allegedly sending a threatening message to a US senator, writing that he planned to hunt down and physically harm the senator, according to court documents.

Arther Charles Graham is charged with making interstate threats to kidnap and injure a current US senator, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

According to an affidavit, on September 28, the 46-year-old sent a threat to a web form submission. Congressional staff members working in the Washington, DC, office of the senator notified the US Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section four days later.

CNN has reached out to Graham’s lawyer for comment.

Court documents do not identify the senator, only referring to “she” and “her.” Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski is the only current female US senator from Alaska. “This is an ongoing legal matter and the office is unable to make a comment at this time,” a spokesperson for Murkowski’s office said.

The incident adds to recent concerns about threats of violence against elected and public officials. Calls for violence against lawmakers online and elsewhere have referenced the officials and their families resulting in questions about their safety.

Graham wrote that he was facing eviction and said that he had “nowhere else to live,” according to court documents. He wrote that he would “hunt” the senator down and physically harm her, according to court documents.

A subpoena for the email address used identified back to Graham, who had also identified himself in the threat.

Graham admitted to sending the email in an interview with the FBI.

Graham “was taken into custody by special agents from the U.S. Capitol Police and FBI on Oct. 30,” according to a statement from the Justice Department. He is scheduled for an initial appearance before a US magistrate judge on November 3.

If convicted, Graham faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, the Justice Department said.

US Capitol Police are investigating with the FBI Anchorage Field Office, Kenai Police Department and Alaska State Troopers, according to the Justice Department.

