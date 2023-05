Our Salute to Seniors in the Class of '23 continues as we meet three seniors at Bend Senior High, who returned from online learning to restart Lava Bear traditions and is drawing praise from staff for their civic engagement and other positive aspects.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.