Our next Salute to Seniors of Central Oregon's Class of 2023 focuses on the seniors of Realms High School, a magnet school with a focus on expeditionary learning, where the challenges went beyond the pandemic to combining with Skyline High School during their four years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.