Herbert has 3 TD runs, Oregon beats Wisconsin in Rose Bowl

Sports

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert ran for three touchdowns on New Year's Day as the No. 7 Ducks held off No. 11 Wisconsin 28-27 to win in their third straight trip to the Rose Bowl.

Herbert scored his third rushing touchdown on a 30-yard run with 7:41 to play.

Brady Breeze returned the first of his two fumble recoveries 31 yards for an early touchdown for the Ducks.

Aron Cruickshank returned an early kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown as the Big Ten runner-up Badgers lost in their fourth consecutive trip to Pasadena over the last 10 years.