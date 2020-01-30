No. 10 Oregon State snaps skid with 79-52 rout of Colorado

Sports

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- The 10th-ranked Oregon State Beavers snapped a three-game losing streak Thursday night with a 79-52 rout of the Colorado Buffaloes behind junior guard Aleah Goodman's big night.

Goodman scored a career-high 26 points and sank a career-best seven 3-pointers in helping the Beavers snap their longest losing skid since the 2013-2014 season.

Mya Hollingshed led the Buffaloes with 16 points but Colorado sank just five of 26 3-pointers.

Oregon State sank 13 of 19 from long range. That means they outscored the Buffaloes by 24 points from three-point range.