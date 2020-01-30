Sabally scores 23 as No. 3 Oregon routs Utah 90-63

Sports

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Satou Sabally scored 23 points and Ruthy Hebard added 21 points and 13 rebounds Thursday night to lead No. 3 Oregon to a 90-63 victory over Utah.

Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and Erin Boley added 11 points and six rebounds for the Ducks.

Oregon earned its sixth straight win Thursday night and swept the season series.

Kemery Martin scored 15 points to lead the Utes. Utah dropped its second straight game against a Top 10 opponent.