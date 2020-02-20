Green, Mannion lead No. 24 Wildcats past Oregon State

Sports

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Green scored 18 points and Nico Mannion scored 12 of his 16 in the second half Thursday night to help No. 24 Arizona defeat Oregon State 89-63.

Max Hazzard scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Zeke Nnaji added 13 points and seven rebounds for Arizona. The Wildcats won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Wildcats made 10 more free throws than the Beavers. Oregon State helped that total by having three technical fouls called against them.