Goodman, Jones lead Oregon State women past Washington 75-61

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Aleah Goodman came off the bench to score 22 points, Taylor Jones scored 21 with eight rebounds and No. 17 Oregon State dominated the fourth quarter Friday night to turn back Washington 75-61.

Goodman hit 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range, while Jones sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor for the Beavers (21-8, 9-8 Pac-12 Conference).

Amber Melgoza poured in 34 points for Washington (13-15, 5-12), moving her into 10th place on the Huskies' all-time scoring list with 1,676 points. The total was one point off her season high.