No. 17 Oregon State women rally to beat Washington State

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec scored 19 points, Destiny Slocum added 17 and the No. 17 Oregon State women ended the regular season Sunday with a 73-58 victory over Washington State.

Aleah Goodman added 15 points and Taylor Jones 10 for the Beavers, who will be the sixth seed in the Pac-12 tournament and have a rematch against the 11th-seeded Cougars in the first round on Thursday.

Ula Motuga scored 13 points with Cherilyn Molina, Jovana Subasic and Borislava Hristova adding 12 each for WSU. Hristova moved one point past USC's Tina Thompson (1994-97) for 11th on the Pac-12 all-time scoring list at 2,250.