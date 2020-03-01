No. 3 Oregon women rout Washington 92-56 in regular season finale

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard scored 24 points and Satou Sabally added 20 on Sunday to lead No. 3 Oregon to a 92-56 rout of Washington.

Three other Ducks (28-2, 17-1 Pac-12) also finished in double figures as reserve Taylor Chavez had 14, Sabrina Ionescu 13 points and 11 assists and Minyon Moore 11 points.

Seniors Hebard, Ionescu and Moore left the game with 4:27 remaining to a loud ovation, along with Sabally, who was also honored on Senior Day, since she has declared for the WNBA draft.

Alexis Griggsby and Mai-Loni led the Huskies (13-16, 5-13) with 11 points each.