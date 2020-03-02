Skip to Content
Minnesota defeats Portland 3-1 in MLS opener for both teams

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored two goals and Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Molino's first goal in the 51st minute came after a scoreless first half.

Tied at 1-all, Luis Amarilla's header put the Loons ahead in the 76th minute before Molino's second goal some two minutes later.

Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick for the Timbers, embarking in their 10th season in Major League Soccer.

