UO, OSU drop ‘Civil War’ label for rivalry games
To 'align with ... shared campus values of equity, inclusivity'
EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The University of Oregon and Oregon State University Departments of Athletics announced Friday they have mutually agreed to no longer refer to Oregon-Oregon State rivalry games as the "Civil War."
This decision is effective immediately and includes all athletic competitions in the 2020-21 academic year and in the years ahead, according to the joint statement, which continues below:
The schools made the decision following mutual discussions as well as conversations with university officials and input from current and former student-athletes from both schools.
"Today's announcement is not only right but is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change," said Oregon Director of Athletics Rob Mullens.
"Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War. This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports."
"I want to acknowledge and thank the current and former student-athletes who raised concerns about the historic name of the rivalry games played between our two institutions," UO President Michael H. Schill said. "We need to make this change to align the words and symbols we use around athletic endeavors with our shared campus values of equity and inclusivity. While the name of our annual game might change, it will absolutely continue to be one of the great rivalries in college sports."
The football series between Oregon State and Oregon continues with the 124th annual game on Nov. 28 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, ranking this rivalry fifth in college football for the most games played in the series. The Oregon-Oregon State series holds the collegiate record for the most men's basketball games played with 354.
Comments
13 Comments
This has been a long time coming, its a smart decision and theres much better names that could brand oregon sports more accurately- think timber bowl, salmon cup, platypus prize etc
How about: Shootout at the big O;CHOP Anarchists vs citizens w/ jobs. Wouldn’t that give you a warm feeling!
The right-wing hand wringing over this is going to be AWESOME.
Still no talk of renaming Benton County or any of the others named after racists and other heros tho, lol….strange. Wokeamette Valley seems legit
Can a racist ever legit be a hero too, theres a woke question for you
Lets burn all the History books while we are at it.
As stated in my past comments… BLM is a self admitted Marxist group hellbent on turning America into what they see fit. No God.. no guns.. no free speech… no nothing.
Antifa are also Marxist
Anarchist are lawless anarchist.
What a crock of BS.
So, just to be clear: you think Anarchism and Marxism are… the same thing?
The genius-level intellect of the right.
Thankfully, your old, out of date, delusional, and far right wing ideas are dying off each day.
Changing history is exactly what they are doing. It’s sad to see how our society has become so pathetic and weak, all in the name of appearing PC…
I’m sure all of the geniuses who were involved in this decision are sitting around
patting each other on the back telling themselves how awesome they truly are, and that after all of these years of tragic injustice, they finally fixed yet another problem that never existed…
Sounds like osu and uo are learning from the history books not burning them 🤔
If you are confused about why they are trying to cover up their past, and hide it, if I were a Democrat , I would probably be doing the same, their history is indeed abysmal.
Just look at the historical facts, and they are no different today, Oh but they sure do want you to think they are, many people are slaves to their situations that the democrats have, with their policies put them into (Do not pay attention to color) that is just a distraction, Look at the FACTS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_a7dQXilCo&t=12s
Leave it to liberals to ruin everything in our great country.
we better rename dixie cups while we’re at it, maybe combine east and west to weast so no one ever has to think about the south again