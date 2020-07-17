Weaver’s goal lifts Thorns over Courage 1-0 in Challenge Cup

Sports

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Rookie Morgan Weaver scored in the 68th minute to send the Portland Thorns into the semifinals of the National Women’s Soccer League’s summer tournament with a surprising 1-0 upset victory over the two-time defending league champion North Carolina Courage.

The win was eighth-seeded Portland’s first victory at the tournament, and it came with the team’s third-string goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom in goal.

The top-seeded Courage had won four Challenge Cup games going into the match in Utah.