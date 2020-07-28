Cascade Chute Out: Central Oregon pro rodeos team up for unique fall event

Sports

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) --The High Desert Stampede, Sisters Rodeo and Crooked River Roundup committees announced Tuesday they have joined with Bridwell Pro Rodeos and the Deschutes County Fair and Expo to schedule a special fall event, the Cascade Chute Out, to support and encourage stock contractors, athletes and contract personnel.

Here's the rest of Tuesday's announcement:

While we are still exploring the details of how we can achieve this, the Cascade Chute Out is beginning to take shape! Spurred by the vision of Tim & Haley Bridwell (Bridwell Pro Rodeos), and the desire to see rodeo survive the COVID-19 pandemic, our likeminded rodeo committees from across Central Oregon have come together.

We are excited to share a unique team challenge – rodeo vs rodeo and stock contractor vs stock contractor – in this two-go rodeo experience unlike any other. You’ll want to make sure you and your whole family don’t miss the excitement this September 15-19. Each day, events will be held at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo in Redmond.

While our individual ProRodeos support and promote each other each year, never has such a collaborative effort occurred in Central Oregon.

Ultimately though, this is not about us. Our primary aim is to support the individual stock contractors that each of our rodeos utilize year after year. More than their company names of Bridwell Pro Rodeos, Four Star Rodeo and Corey and Lange Rodeo, these are people and friends that have been pushed into an uncomfortably tough spot.

Our stock contractors guarantee the animal athlete stars at the heart of each of our rodeos every year, and because of that we want to recognize their efforts and give back.

Your safety and health are our first concern. We are working with state and local public health representatives to draft and refine our extensive safety plan.

Until we have all the specifics on how tickets for this event can and will work, we are accepting donations and offering sponsorship opportunities to support our athletes and contractors.

If you are interested in more information or supporting rodeo, please visit our website CascadeChuteOut.com then like, share and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.

See you at the Cascade Chute Out ProRodeo Sept. 15-20 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo in Redmond, Oregon.