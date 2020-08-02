Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

Sports

A group of Pac-12 football players says it won't practice or play until its concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.

The players posted a statement on The Players' Tribune website and on social media and sent out a news release.

One of the players tells The Associated Press that more than 400 of his peers throughout the Pac-12 have been communicating about the issues they are raising.

The players are concerned about the risks of COVID-19 and think the conference and NCAA lack transparency, uniformity and adequate enforcement infrastructure.

The news release listed the names of 13 Pac-12 players, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland.