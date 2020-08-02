Tatum has 34 as Celtics beat Trail Blazers 128-124

Sports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 as the Boston Celtics built a big lead early and held on Sunday for a 128-124 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Tatum rebounded on Sunday after a terrible performance in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday when he scored just five points on 2-of-18 shooting.

Boston led by as many as 24 in the second quarter, but Portland opened the fourth quarter with a huge run to take the lead.