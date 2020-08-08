McGruder’s late 3 helps Clippers edge Trail Blazers 122-120

Sports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rodney McGruder hit a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-120 on Saturday, even with Kawhi Leonard resting on the bench.

Portland had a chance to ensure a play-in for the Western Conference’s final playoff berth and eliminate Sacramento with a win.

The Trail Blazers led much of the game, but the NBA’s top-scoring team inside the bubble was outscored 12-5 in the final 96 seconds as Paul George also sat the final five minutes.

George finished with 21 points. Landry Shamet scored 19 and Reggie Jackson added 17.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 29 points while hitting 6 of 13 3s.