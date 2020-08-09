Lillard drops 51 as Trail Blazers top 76ers; Embiid injured

Sports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 51 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 124-121 on Sunday.

It was a day of redemption for the star point guard. On Saturday, he missed a pair of free throws with 18.6 seconds to go and a 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in a 122-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers lost much more than the game. All-Star center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter with what the team called a left ankle injury, and he did not return. He contested a shot, then backed up and stepped awkwardly into the stanchion.