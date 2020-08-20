Anthony Davis helps Lakers rout Trail Blazers to tie series

Sports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Davis had 31 points and 11 rebounds Thursday night and the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from an opening loss to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88 in Game 2 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

The Trail Blazers stunned the Lakers 100-93 in Game 1, but things went horribly wrong in Game 2.

Portland All-Star guard Damian Lillard dislocated the index finger on his left hand in the third quarter. He left the game for good, and the team said X-rays were negative. He was held to 18 points.