Ruidiaz has 2 goals in Seattle’s 3-0 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore, (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored twice and the Seattle Sounders defeated the Portland Timbers 3-0 Sunday evening in an eerily fanless Cascadia Cup match.

After a scoreless first half that included what looked like an early Portland goal negated by video review, Ruidiaz’s shot hit the cross bar and went into the goal in the 72nd minute. He added a second goal in the 83rd.

Less than two minutes later, Seattle’s Kelvin Leerdam added a third goal, Ruidiaz with the assist.