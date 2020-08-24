On Kobe Bryant Day, Lakers dominate Blazers 135-115

Sports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (AP) — The Los Angeles dominated the Portland Trail Blazers to take a 3-1 advantage in their playoff series with a 135-115 victory on Monday night.

LeBron James had 30 points and 10 assists before going to the bench late in the third quarter. The Lakers led by as many as 38 points for their third straight win in the opening-round series.

Portland's Damian Lillard, the MVP of the seeding games in the NBA bubble, had 11 points before leaving the game with a right knee injury in the third.