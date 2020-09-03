‘Game-changer’: Rapid, daily virus testing coming to Pac-12

Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The Pac-12 could be playing football and basketball sooner than expected. The conference has announced each of the 12 schools will soon have the capacity to perform daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott called the deal with Quidel Corporation, a diagnostic testing company, a “game-changer.”

He said the ability to test athletes daily and receive results in 15 minutes could lead to the Pac-12 getting back in the game before the Jan. 1 date set by the conference’s university presidents when they postponed the fall sports season on Aug. 11.