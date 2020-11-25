Alatishe, Thompson lead Oregon State past Cal 71-63

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Warith Alatishe scored 16 points, Ethan Thompson added 15 and Oregon State opened the college basketball season Wednesday with a 71-63 win over Pac-12 rival California in what counts as a nonconference game.

The matchup materialized because of the COVID-19 scramble when Colorado State was unable to play in the four-team pod. Northwest University is the fourth team and will play the Pac-12 teams over the next two days.

Matt Bradley led the Golden Bears with 21 points.

The Beavers are now 7-0 in openers under Coach Wayne Tinkle. Tinkle picked up his 94th win, tied for fourth in school history.