Oregon State upsets No. 9 Oregon 41-38 on Nolan’s late run

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Taking his first college snap after starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia limped off, Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run with 33 seconds left to give Oregon State a 41-38 upset victory over No. 9 Oregon on Friday night.

Jermar Jefferson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns for the Beavers (2-2), who won their second straight game.

The loss at foggy Reser Stadium snapped a seven-game winning streak dating back to last season for Oregon (3-1), and a three-game winning streak against the rival Beavers.

The loss also dashed any slim hopes the Ducks had of a spot in the College Football Playoffs.