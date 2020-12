Sports

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Erin Boley had 25 points and nine rebounds, and No. 10 Oregon defeated Portland 85-52 on Monday night to extend the Ducks’ winning streak to 21 games dating to last season.

The winning streak matches the Oregon record set in 1978-79.

Sedona Prince added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks, who led by as many as 37 points.

Alex Fowler paced the Pilots with 12 points.