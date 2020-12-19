Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 4:48 pm

Oregon women win 25th straight, beating Washington 73-49

Oregon-Ducks-logo_3809919_ver1.0-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points, Nyara Sabally added 13 and seven rebounds and No. 7 Oregon extended the nation’s longest winning streak with a 73-49 win over Washington on Saturday.

Sabally and Te-Hina Paopao exploited the middle of the Washington (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) defense early and Parrish hit four 3-pointers to help Oregon win its 25th straight game dating to last season.

The Ducks (6-0, 4-0) have won 22 consecutive Pac-12 games.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content