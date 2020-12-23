Oregon State holds off Portland State late, wins 67-62

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Zach Reichle and Jarod Lucas each scored a season-high 15 points and Oregon State held off Portland State for a 67-62 victory on Tuesday night.

Warith Alatishe added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Oregon State (4-3), his second double-double of the season.

Khalid Thomas split a pair of free throws to give Portland State a 62-61 lead with 2:13 remaining. Rodrigue Andela made a layup for the Beavers with 24 seconds to play. Reichle and Alatishe each made two free throws to end it.

James Scott scored 16 points to lead the Vikings (2-4). Paris Dawson had 13 points and Thomas 11.