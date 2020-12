Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds in a dominant season-opening performance, leading the Utah Jazz to a 120-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night.

Gobert controlled the inside and got plenty of support from the outside as Utah shot 19 of 50 from the 3-point line.

Damian Lillard was scoreless in the first half and finished with only nine points and seven assists for Portland.