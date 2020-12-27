Seahawks wrap up NFC West title with 20-9 win over Rams

Sports

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson threw a 13-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister with 2:51 left for the clinching score and the Seattle Seahawks claimed the NFC West title Sunday with a 20-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle earned its first division title since 2016 and its fifth since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010 behind a stellar defensive effort that shut down Jared Goff and the Rams, and a clutch late drive engineered by Wilson.

The Rams became the fifth straight opponent held under 20 points by Seattle. Goff suffered a dislocated thumb and didn't miss a play, but it's unclear how the injury will affect him this week.