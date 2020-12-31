Leonard returns from 2-game absence; Clippers rout Blazers

Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points in his return from a two-game absence, Paul George added 23 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers breezed past the Portland Trail Blazers 128-105 Wednesday night.

It was the Clippers’ second straight blowout win to close out the year. They beat Minnesota by 23 points a night earlier after bouncing back from an ugly 51-point defeat against Dallas last weekend.

Leonard wore a clear plastic mask to protect his mouth, where he got eight stitches last week.

Portland was led by CJ McCollum's 25 points. Damian Lillard added 20 points, making 14 of 15 free throws.